Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym playground bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry

Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation. Dover Heights is a perfect blend of quiet countryside setting and in-town conveniences. Located near the South Acton Commuter Rail as well as major highways including I-495 and Hwy 111/Union Turnpike, getting from A to B has never been easier. Offering newly renovated apartment homes with modern kitchens and granite countertops. Schedule your tour today to learn more about your new home!