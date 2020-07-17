Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Tammany County
Find more places like 70098 5TH STREET Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Tammany County, LA
/
70098 5TH STREET Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
70098 5TH STREET Street
70098 5th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
70098 5th St, St. Tammany County, LA 70433
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super cute home in like-new condition. Convenient to amenities. Not pets. No smokers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 70098 5TH STREET Street have any available units?
70098 5TH STREET Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Tammany County, LA
.
Is 70098 5TH STREET Street currently offering any rent specials?
70098 5TH STREET Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70098 5TH STREET Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 70098 5TH STREET Street is pet friendly.
Does 70098 5TH STREET Street offer parking?
Yes, 70098 5TH STREET Street offers parking.
Does 70098 5TH STREET Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70098 5TH STREET Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70098 5TH STREET Street have a pool?
No, 70098 5TH STREET Street does not have a pool.
Does 70098 5TH STREET Street have accessible units?
No, 70098 5TH STREET Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70098 5TH STREET Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70098 5TH STREET Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70098 5TH STREET Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70098 5TH STREET Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk
Mandeville, LA 70471
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln
Covington, LA 70433
Abita View
19600 N 12th St
St. Tammany County, LA 70433
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd
Slidell, LA 70458
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr
Mandeville, LA 70471
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr
Covington, LA 70433
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr
Covington, LA 70433
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard
Covington, LA 70433
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Orleans, LA
Metairie, LA
Hattiesburg, MS
Biloxi, MS
Slidell, LA
Houma, LA
Gulfport, MS
Kenner, LA
Covington, LA
River Ridge, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Mandeville, LA
Harvey, LA
Gonzales, LA
Bayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LA
McComb, MS
Hammond, LA
Bay St. Louis, MS
Franklinton, LA
Diamondhead, MS
Ponchatoula, LA
Elmwood, LA
Jefferson, LA
Chalmette, LA
Gretna, LA
Marrero, LA
Long Beach, MS
Walker, LA
D'Iberville, MS
Prairieville, LA
Ocean Springs, MS
Gulf Hills, MS
Central, LA
Apartments Near Colleges
Delgado Community College
Dillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
Loyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross