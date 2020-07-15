Apartment List
4 Apartments For Rent Near Bossier Parish Community College

19 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$893
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 Unit Available
5914 Midland Street
5914 Midland, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1590 sqft
Rental Property - Immaculate home available July 25 in desirable neighborhood with award winning schools. Updated kitchen, spacious living room with built-ins and fireplace. Three light and bright bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
5705 East Texas St. #27
5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5879236)

