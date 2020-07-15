/
Bossier Parish Community College
4 Apartments For Rent Near Bossier Parish Community College
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$893
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5914 Midland Street
5914 Midland, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1590 sqft
Rental Property - Immaculate home available July 25 in desirable neighborhood with award winning schools. Updated kitchen, spacious living room with built-ins and fireplace. Three light and bright bedrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5705 East Texas St. #27
5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
