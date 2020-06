Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very clean house in a gated community. Newly remodeled and it includes granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms. Wood looking Vinyl plank flooring through out first floor. Newly installed carpet upstairs. Kitchen with big single sink. Walking distance to Medical School. Open floor plan with half bath. Big dining room for family and friends get together. Must see to appreciate. Did I mentioned new roof was installed a year ago? Owner agent.