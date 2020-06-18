229 E Stephenson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This completely updated townhouse is nestled back in a quiet area of Broadmoor~Broadmoor school district~Located on a cul de sac with no thru traffice~Beautifully updated kitchen and new floors downstairs in the open floor plan of the living and dining room~Utility room downstairs with a half bath (washer/dryer included)~Breakfast room outside of the kitchen~2 massive bedrooms upstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs~Full balcony with sun deck off the master~covered patio and storage by the 2 car carport