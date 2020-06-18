All apartments in Shreveport
229 E Stephenson Street

229 Stephenson Street · No Longer Available
Location

229 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This completely updated townhouse is nestled back in a quiet area of Broadmoor~Broadmoor school district~Located on a cul de sac with no thru traffice~Beautifully updated kitchen and new floors downstairs in the open floor plan of the living and dining room~Utility room downstairs with a half bath (washer/dryer included)~Breakfast room outside of the kitchen~2 massive bedrooms upstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs~Full balcony with sun deck off the master~covered patio and storage by the 2 car carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 E Stephenson Street have any available units?
229 E Stephenson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 E Stephenson Street have?
Some of 229 E Stephenson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 E Stephenson Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 E Stephenson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 E Stephenson Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 E Stephenson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 229 E Stephenson Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 E Stephenson Street does offer parking.
Does 229 E Stephenson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 E Stephenson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 E Stephenson Street have a pool?
No, 229 E Stephenson Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 E Stephenson Street have accessible units?
No, 229 E Stephenson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 E Stephenson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 E Stephenson Street has units with dishwashers.
