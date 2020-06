Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

148 Patton Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Broadmoor Home 3BR/ 2Bath $1500 - GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME 1736 SQ.FT. HOME HAS EXTRA ROOM THAT COULD BE OFFICE. EXCELLENT LARGE 2 CAR CARPORT WITH STORAGE AND WORK SHOP AREA PLUS MORE STORAGE IN BUILDING. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS. MASTER BEDROOM IS VERY SECLUDED IN THE BACK OF THE HOUSE AND HAS SEPARATE ENTRANCE. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. WALK TO THE DUCK POND AND MARDI GRAS PARADES. REFRIGERATOR WASHER AND DRYER REMAIN. SECURITY DEPOSIT IF $1400.



(RLNE4093359)