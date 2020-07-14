All apartments in River Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Citrus Creek East

5245 Citrus Blvd · (256) 510-7843
Location

5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA 70123
Elmwood Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W363 · Avail. Aug 16

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit W365 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit R129 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit P110 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit V260 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit V255 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citrus Creek East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Get a week of free rent and an additional $350 off of move-in costs for select homes at this convenient Elmwood location! Several floor plans to choose from with up to 1130 sq ft! You don't want to miss this!* Citrus Creek East is a River Ridge, LA apartment community nestled among beautiful lush landscaping, cascading fountains and creeks. Our on-site fitness center includes elliptical machines, treadmills, stationary bikes, weight stations and more. Our unique recreation center includes a theater room for entertaining. Enjoy a walk or jog around on our 3/4 mile exercise path with custom designed circuit training stations or a tennis match on our double tennis courts.Our apartments in River Ridge, LA offer easy access to Elmwood Business Park, Earhart Expressway, Huey P. Long, Mississippi River Bridge, and the New Orleans Central Business District, as well as shopping and recreation.At Citrus Creek East, you will get a beautiful, gated apartment home community in a great suburban location. We offer you the most wanted features including full size washer and dryers, split-level floor plans, sunrooms, fireplaces and garages with remote control access.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in River Ridge, let our professional staff show you how carefree luxury living can be.And with a country setting in a convenient suburban location, Citrus Creek East offers the most desirable features available.CORPORATE APARTMENTS AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Lease Holder, $25 Per Occupant
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350
Move-in Fees: One Bedroom $150, Two Bedroom $175
Additional: Preinstalled WiFi with 1st Month Free from Cox 
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown) $25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets, combined, 40 pounds full grown) $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citrus Creek East have any available units?
Citrus Creek East has 15 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Citrus Creek East have?
Some of Citrus Creek East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citrus Creek East currently offering any rent specials?
Citrus Creek East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Citrus Creek East pet-friendly?
Yes, Citrus Creek East is pet friendly.
Does Citrus Creek East offer parking?
Yes, Citrus Creek East offers parking.
Does Citrus Creek East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citrus Creek East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citrus Creek East have a pool?
Yes, Citrus Creek East has a pool.
Does Citrus Creek East have accessible units?
No, Citrus Creek East does not have accessible units.
Does Citrus Creek East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citrus Creek East has units with dishwashers.
Does Citrus Creek East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Citrus Creek East has units with air conditioning.
