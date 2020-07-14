Amenities

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Get a week of free rent and an additional $350 off of move-in costs for select homes at this convenient Elmwood location! Several floor plans to choose from with up to 1130 sq ft! You don't want to miss this!* Citrus Creek East is a River Ridge, LA apartment community nestled among beautiful lush landscaping, cascading fountains and creeks. Our on-site fitness center includes elliptical machines, treadmills, stationary bikes, weight stations and more. Our unique recreation center includes a theater room for entertaining. Enjoy a walk or jog around on our 3/4 mile exercise path with custom designed circuit training stations or a tennis match on our double tennis courts.Our apartments in River Ridge, LA offer easy access to Elmwood Business Park, Earhart Expressway, Huey P. Long, Mississippi River Bridge, and the New Orleans Central Business District, as well as shopping and recreation.At Citrus Creek East, you will get a beautiful, gated apartment home community in a great suburban location. We offer you the most wanted features including full size washer and dryers, split-level floor plans, sunrooms, fireplaces and garages with remote control access.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in River Ridge, let our professional staff show you how carefree luxury living can be.And with a country setting in a convenient suburban location, Citrus Creek East offers the most desirable features available.CORPORATE APARTMENTS AVAILABLE.