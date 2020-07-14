Amenities

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Must see renovations! Luxury living in the heart of Elmwood! Get a week of free rent and up to $350 off of move-in costs when you apply for select homes today!* From new granite countertops to custom cabinetry, our newly renovated apartments at Citrus Creek West are ready to welcome you home. Our peaceful River Ridge, LA apartment community offers one and two bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, full-size washer and dryers, personal intrusion alarms, split-level floor plans plus much more. Enjoy all of these perks without all the headaches. Youll also enjoy features like built-in microwaves, side by side refrigerators, mirrored dining rooms and wood tone flooring.* As you drive into our gated community with lavish landscaping, cascading fountains and creeks, youll get why people love living here. We offer an entertainment room with its very own theater room. We have an on-site fitness center, and we have two glistening pools for you to enjoy. Our lighted tennis courts and 3/4 mile walking path with circuit training equipment stations await you. Just beyond the gates of our community, youll have instant access to the areas most popular shopping and dining district: Elmwood Shopping Center! Plus, you will enjoy easy access to New Orleans, Metairie and West Jefferson. From coffee dates to shopping sprees, youll love what you can do so close to home! Also one and two bedroom furnished corporate apartments are available when you need to feel at home while you're away on business! Need more convincing? Come visit our team at Citrus Creek West to see why we offer the best garden apartments in River Ridge.