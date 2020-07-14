All apartments in River Ridge
Citrus Creek West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Citrus Creek West

5323 Citrus Blvd · (334) 518-6209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA 70123
Elmwood Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D125 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit D126 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit C218 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D129 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit K359 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit J256 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citrus Creek West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Must see renovations! Luxury living in the heart of Elmwood! Get a week of free rent and up to $350 off of move-in costs when you apply for select homes today!* From new granite countertops to custom cabinetry, our newly renovated apartments at Citrus Creek West are ready to welcome you home. Our peaceful River Ridge, LA apartment community offers one and two bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, full-size washer and dryers, personal intrusion alarms, split-level floor plans plus much more. Enjoy all of these perks without all the headaches. Youll also enjoy features like built-in microwaves, side by side refrigerators, mirrored dining rooms and wood tone flooring.* As you drive into our gated community with lavish landscaping, cascading fountains and creeks, youll get why people love living here. We offer an entertainment room with its very own theater room. We have an on-site fitness center, and we have two glistening pools for you to enjoy. Our lighted tennis courts and 3/4 mile walking path with circuit training equipment stations await you. Just beyond the gates of our community, youll have instant access to the areas most popular shopping and dining district: Elmwood Shopping Center! Plus, you will enjoy easy access to New Orleans, Metairie and West Jefferson. From coffee dates to shopping sprees, youll love what you can do so close to home! Also one and two bedroom furnished corporate apartments are available when you need to feel at home while you're away on business! Need more convincing? Come visit our team at Citrus Creek West to see why we offer the best garden apartments in River Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Lease Holder, $25 Per Occupant
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350
Move-in Fees: One Bedroom $150, Two Bedroom $175
Additional: Preinstalled WiFi with 1st Month Free from Cox
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $300; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown) $600; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets, combined, 40 pounds full grown) $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown)$25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets, combined, 40 pounds full grown) $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Storage Details: Garages Available for an additional charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citrus Creek West have any available units?
Citrus Creek West has 16 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Citrus Creek West have?
Some of Citrus Creek West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citrus Creek West currently offering any rent specials?
Citrus Creek West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Citrus Creek West pet-friendly?
Yes, Citrus Creek West is pet friendly.
Does Citrus Creek West offer parking?
Yes, Citrus Creek West offers parking.
Does Citrus Creek West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Citrus Creek West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Citrus Creek West have a pool?
Yes, Citrus Creek West has a pool.
Does Citrus Creek West have accessible units?
No, Citrus Creek West does not have accessible units.
Does Citrus Creek West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Citrus Creek West has units with dishwashers.
Does Citrus Creek West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Citrus Creek West has units with air conditioning.
