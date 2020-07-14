Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking cc payments online portal

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* At Chestnut Creek, a peaceful River Ridge, LA apartment community, you'll get to experience the ultimate in New Orleans-style apartment living. Come on into this elegant apartment community through our traditional gatehouse entrance and you can choose from select one and two bedroom apartments. Chestnut Creek offers corporate accommodations, unfurnished, or furnished apartments for rent.Many apartment amenities include wood-burning fireplaces, alarm systems, Roman tubs with marble alcoves, split-level apartments, sunrooms with faux-wood floooring, central air-conditioning, cathedral ceilings and full-size washers/dryers. Plush carpeting make these apartment homes a must-see.Enter our apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA and you'll be treated to lush landscaping, winding paths and bridges, sparkling fountains and flowing creeks, glistening swimming pools, lighted tennis court and grilling area.Chestnut Creek offers convenience to a wide array of places such as Louis Armstrong International Airport, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Elmwood Business Park and Downtown New Orleans. Shopping, fine dining, and recreation are all right at your doorstep. Our location is also ideal for individuals attending local area universities such as Tulane, Loyola and Xavier.Located in the Creeks of River Ridge, convenient to everything, Chestnut Creek has something to offer to everyone!!