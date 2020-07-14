All apartments in River Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Chestnut Creek

5757 Hickory Creek Road · (504) 576-0054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA 70123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 332 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 245 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
cc payments
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* At Chestnut Creek, a peaceful River Ridge, LA apartment community, you'll get to experience the ultimate in New Orleans-style apartment living. Come on into this elegant apartment community through our traditional gatehouse entrance and you can choose from select one and two bedroom apartments. Chestnut Creek offers corporate accommodations, unfurnished, or furnished apartments for rent.Many apartment amenities include wood-burning fireplaces, alarm systems, Roman tubs with marble alcoves, split-level apartments, sunrooms with faux-wood floooring, central air-conditioning, cathedral ceilings and full-size washers/dryers. Plush carpeting make these apartment homes a must-see.Enter our apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA and you'll be treated to lush landscaping, winding paths and bridges, sparkling fountains and flowing creeks, glistening swimming pools, lighted tennis court and grilling area.Chestnut Creek offers convenience to a wide array of places such as Louis Armstrong International Airport, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Elmwood Business Park and Downtown New Orleans. Shopping, fine dining, and recreation are all right at your doorstep. Our location is also ideal for individuals attending local area universities such as Tulane, Loyola and Xavier.Located in the Creeks of River Ridge, convenient to everything, Chestnut Creek has something to offer to everyone!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Service fee: $27-$32
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 21-40 lbs. full grown. Restricted dog breeds are any dog which are partial or full Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd, or Boxer.
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $100
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $100
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Creek have any available units?
Chestnut Creek has 4 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chestnut Creek have?
Some of Chestnut Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Creek is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Creek offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Creek offers parking.
Does Chestnut Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chestnut Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Creek have a pool?
Yes, Chestnut Creek has a pool.
Does Chestnut Creek have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Chestnut Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chestnut Creek has units with air conditioning.
