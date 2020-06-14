22 Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to River Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Elmwood Business District
34 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Elmwood Business District
24 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Results within 1 mile of River Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
$
Elmwood Business District
27 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of River Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Central Business District
6 Units Available
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Mid-City
59 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Tulane - Gravier
146 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Central City
1 Unit Available
1205 St Charles Ave
1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,595
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer! This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
330 JULIA Street #216
330 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
This condo is fully furnished. Has stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and high ceilings. Walk to restaurants, galleries, coffee shops and bars. Quiet, private location. Utilities can be negotiated in lease with $100 cap on electric bill.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
700 So Peters
700 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1242 sqft
LUXURY LOCATION ULTIMATE QUALITY. SECURITY WITH PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. WALK TO FQ, SUPERDOME, CASINO AND RESTAURANTS. 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RIVER. 12 FT CEILING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS. ROOFTOP BBQ TERRACE WITH HOT TUB AND POOL.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
333 Julia
333 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quite interior one bedroom condo furnished all utilities paid! Centrally located, short walk to downtown, French Quarter and Superdome. Hardwood floor, brick accent walls and renovated kitchen make this unit home.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
840 CARONDELET Street #205
840 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Discounted Pricing Through May* 1-Year Free Parking with 2 Bedrooms; 6-Months Free Parking with 1 Bedroom. Available furnished and 6-month leasing. The Garage is unlike anything you have seen.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
335 CARONDELET Street #205
335 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
672 sqft
Housed in a building designed and developed by noted architect Marcel Wisznia, this condo is inspired by a minimalist aesthetic with a dash of mid-century modern design -- an elegant fusion of luxury and history.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
920 Poeyfarre
920 Poeyfarre Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILTIES INCLUDED!!! Fantastic condo located in the Cotton Mill. Owner pays all utilities! Building features security, gym, courtyard, and pool.

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Irish Channel
1 Unit Available
821 Washington Avenue
821 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
609 sqft
Grand Opening Special! First month Free Rent!! New Luxury Apartments located in Uptown New Orleans Irish Channel in an Historic Building listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in River Ridge, LA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to River Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

