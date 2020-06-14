49 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA

/
1 bedroom apartments
Magnolia Trace
31 Units Available
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kensington Gardens
30 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Irish Channel
1 Unit Available
821 Washington Avenue
821 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
609 sqft
Grand Opening Special! First month Free Rent!! New Luxury Apartments located in Uptown New Orleans Irish Channel in an Historic Building listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Old Aurora
68 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1076 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Tulane - Gravier
145 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Mid-City
59 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
526 Dumaine St
526 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2nd floor, fully furnished apartment. 1 bedroom (plus sofa bed in living room), 1.5 bathrooms, private balcony overlooking Dumaine St. Central A/C & heat. Wood floors in living room & bedroom, slate floors in fully furnished kitchen.
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
801 Race St
801 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
800 sqft
Hi, my name is Rajat and I am a professor at Tulane. I am moving to another city for the rest of the year and the lease on my current apartment ends on 31 August, 2017. Therefore, I am trying to sublease the apartment.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
330 JULIA Street #216
330 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
This condo is fully furnished. Has stone counter-tops, stainless appliances and high ceilings. Walk to restaurants, galleries, coffee shops and bars. Quiet, private location. Utilities can be negotiated in lease with $100 cap on electric bill.
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
527 BURGUNDY Street #5
527 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
QUIETLY TUCKED BEHIND 1870's CREOLE COTTAGE in the Central French Quarter, this 1bed, 1bath unit is just off the N. Rampart St. streetcar line.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
800 St. Charles Ave., #308
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
925 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Historic property with modern renovations! Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33. In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters.
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
1738 Henriette Delille St. - B
1738 Henriette Delille, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Cute, NEWLY RENOVATED unit in a small gated apartment community, located only three blocks from French Quarters. Apartment comes equipped with all electric appliances. Washer and Dryer on site for your convenience. Owner pays water and trash.
Treme - Lafitte
1 Unit Available
1615 Gov Nicholls - 304
1615 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
Completely renovated unit NEW EVERYTHING. Wood floors, granite counters, new windows, central AC & heat. All electric kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays water and electricity.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
1323 Saint Mary St
1323 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1003 sqft
REDUCED. Great One Bedroom, one bath condo just 2 blocks from St. Charles and 2 blocks from Magazine St. Just over 1,000 SF. Spacious, open design with kitchen and living room. Wood floors and high ceilings throughout.
