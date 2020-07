Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION. Optional ON-SITE Parking, Water & Trash Service Included, Pet-Friendly, Non-Smoking Property with Shared Roof-Top Deck for French Quarter Views & Relaxation. Welcome to The Academy at 820 Dauphine in the Heart of the Historic French Quarter.