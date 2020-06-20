Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4016 Lennox Blvd Available 07/12/20 4016 Lennox Blvd. - This home is located on a well-maintained cul de sac in an upscale area and only 12 min from the CBD. Beautiful home with great view of the golf course. Nearby schools are highly rated. 4 bd and 3 full bath, 2 car garage. Beautiful wood floors, and fresh carpets throughout. Double access fireplace. $20.00 Pet application fee required.



For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996. Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission, USA, with Latter & Blum: Property Management, Inc. 7840 Maple St. New Orleans, LA. 70118. (504) 866-7000.



(RLNE1870821)