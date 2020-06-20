All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

4016 Lennox Blvd

4016 Lennox Boulevard · (504) 866-7000
Location

4016 Lennox Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70131
Tall Timbers - Brechtel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4016 Lennox Blvd · Avail. Jul 12

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4016 Lennox Blvd Available 07/12/20 4016 Lennox Blvd. - This home is located on a well-maintained cul de sac in an upscale area and only 12 min from the CBD. Beautiful home with great view of the golf course. Nearby schools are highly rated. 4 bd and 3 full bath, 2 car garage. Beautiful wood floors, and fresh carpets throughout. Double access fireplace. $20.00 Pet application fee required.

For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996. Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission, USA, with Latter & Blum: Property Management, Inc. 7840 Maple St. New Orleans, LA. 70118. (504) 866-7000.

(RLNE1870821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4016 Lennox Blvd have any available units?
4016 Lennox Blvd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Lennox Blvd have?
Some of 4016 Lennox Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Lennox Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Lennox Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Lennox Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Lennox Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Lennox Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Lennox Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4016 Lennox Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Lennox Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Lennox Blvd have a pool?
No, 4016 Lennox Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Lennox Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4016 Lennox Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Lennox Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 Lennox Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

