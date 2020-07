Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

WOW! This turnkey shotgun unit is completely remodeled with Kitchen moved to the front and 2 FULL BATHS. Beautifully furnished with gorgeous wood floors and 10' ceilings. Deck on back with grill and small yard for entertaining. 2 blocks from Willie Mae's. One small pet only under 30lbs. Also available unfurnished for $1500 per month. DON'T MISS OUT!