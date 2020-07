Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED CONDO JUST STEPS TO THE LAKEFRONT. FANTASTIC MID-CENTURY MODERN DESIGN HAS GREAT ROOM W/WALL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE PATIO. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS RERIGERATOR, STOVE & DISHWASHER. aLSO INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. RENOVATED DESIGNER BATH HAS WALK-IN SHOWER W/FRAMELESS GLASS. WALK IN CLOSET IN HALL & NICE SIZE CLOSETS IN BOTH BEDROOMS. NO CARPET. UP TO DATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE.