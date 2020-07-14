All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 1001 JULIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
1001 JULIA Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1001 JULIA Street

1001 Julia Street · (504) 232-5348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Central Business District
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70113
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8F · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel. Too many amenities to list with 10' ceilings, Sub-Zero/ Wolf appliances, custom cabinets, wine fridge, wide plank white oak flooring, soaker tub. Building amenities include saltwater pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchens, pool house, fitness room, clubhouse and dog park. Excellent walking lifestyle awaits with restaurants/grocery/galleries only steps away. Walk to Streetcar Line or French Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 JULIA Street have any available units?
1001 JULIA Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 JULIA Street have?
Some of 1001 JULIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 JULIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 JULIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 JULIA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 JULIA Street is pet friendly.
Does 1001 JULIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1001 JULIA Street offers parking.
Does 1001 JULIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 JULIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 JULIA Street have a pool?
Yes, 1001 JULIA Street has a pool.
Does 1001 JULIA Street have accessible units?
No, 1001 JULIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 JULIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 JULIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1001 JULIA Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity