1001 JULIA Street

TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel. Too many amenities to list with 10' ceilings, Sub-Zero/ Wolf appliances, custom cabinets, wine fridge, wide plank white oak flooring, soaker tub. Building amenities include saltwater pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchens, pool house, fitness room, clubhouse and dog park. Excellent walking lifestyle awaits with restaurants/grocery/galleries only steps away. Walk to Streetcar Line or French Quarter.