clearview transcontinental
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM
429 Apartments for rent in Clearview-Transcontinental, Metairie, LA
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5240 VETERANS MEMORIAL Boulevard
5240 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, LA
Studio
$9,375
7500 sqft
Single-tenant investment property sits on busy Veterans Boulevard across from Rouse's Supermarket near Transcontinental.
Results within 1 mile of Clearview-Transcontinental
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
10 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3904 N TURNBULL Drive
3904 North Turnbull Drive, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2851 sqft
Extremely well maintained single family home boasting soaring vaulted ceilings, marble floors, and enough off street parking for multiple cars.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2609 TRANSCONTINENTAL Drive
2609 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
625 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME !! READY NOW, Great unit in great shape and awesome location. Roomy living space. Quiet area! Owner pays water!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3205 TAFT Park
3205 Taft Park, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
852 sqft
Looking for an affordable, updated rental in a great location? Look no further! This cute 2 BDRM/1 BA home has it all! Features include: no carpet, nest security system, spacious living/kitchen area, 2 assigned parking spaces, all appliances
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3212 BELMONT Place
3212 Belmont Place, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
No Showings until August 1st. 1st floor unit is part of a small 6plex with long term tenants. A very low traffic complex fit with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, lots of closet storage and a kitchen with electric appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2500 RICHLAND Avenue
2500 Richland Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse centrally located in Metairie. New flooring upstairs, some new light fixtures, new sinks, new dishwasher, new blinds and freshly painted throughout. Washer and dryer hookups. Two parking spaces and a private fenced yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.
Results within 5 miles of Clearview-Transcontinental
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
5 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
11 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
21 Units Available
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
14 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
15 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
9 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
12 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
6 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
2 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4405 Neyrey Dr
4405 Neyrey Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
FULLY FURNISHED Luxury apt. - Property Id: 315446 Fully furnished Luxury studio apt, ALL utilities paid. Queen bed, Kit w/fridge, cable TV, wi/fi, Pool and patio use, Private entrance, Nice neighborhood. Parking friendly, Laundry 2 blocks away.