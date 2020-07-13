All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

844 Hammond Manor Drive

844 Hammond Manor Drive · (225) 314-7826
Location

844 Hammond Manor Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70816
Broadmoor/Sherwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt C · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
media room
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT for move in by 8/1! Freshly painted and sparkling clean 2 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs apartment, conveniently located off Old Hammond Hwy near Millerville Rd, O'Neal Ln, and Central Thruway. Right around the corner from parks, restaurants, Ochsner Hospital, AMC movie theater Walmart, Target, and more.

TIPS & TRICKS to a successful leasing experience with Sage Property Management!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies to view all of the homes that are available at this time, along with more detailed information.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: Visit our website at www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies , then find the property you are interested in. Click ‘View Details’ to see exact details on how to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access at your convenience.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies , then find the property you are interested in and click ‘Apply Now.’ The application fee is $35 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application. There are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries; please be patient. We have a “no bullying” policy and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Our rental criteria is a scoring calculation based on the applicant’s criminal history, eviction history, rent to income ratio, credit score, and payment history. Sage Property Management operates in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act, as well as all state and local fair housing and civil rights laws. We do not discriminate any person based on race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, sex, familial status, handicap, disability, veteran status, or any other basis protected by applicable state or local laws.

PETS: Most of our properties will consider pets on a case by case basis. An additional pet application must be submitted for each pet. Approved pets will be allowed with additional deposits and fees. For more information on our pet policy, visit www.sagepropertiesla.com/vacancies and click ‘View Details’ for the property you are interested in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Hammond Manor Drive have any available units?
844 Hammond Manor Drive has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 844 Hammond Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
844 Hammond Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Hammond Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Hammond Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 844 Hammond Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 844 Hammond Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 844 Hammond Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Hammond Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Hammond Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 844 Hammond Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 844 Hammond Manor Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 844 Hammond Manor Drive has accessible units.
Does 844 Hammond Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Hammond Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Hammond Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Hammond Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
