Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY with balcony

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1630 Hannibal Dr
1630 Hannibal Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1057 sqft
Great Space close to Fort Campbell. Large living room with Trey Ceiling and a Large eat in kitchen. Large yard and tons of storage!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1013 Bush Ave
1013 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
1027 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST HAVE A 24 HOURS BEFORE SHOWING.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
736 Shetland Dr
736 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1549 sqft
This 4 bedroom home has 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, the home sits on over 1/2 acre corner lot. Deck, covered front porch, fenced in back yard. Maple cabinets, bay window. Five minutes from I-24 and the post and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
726 Shetland Dr
726 Shetland Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage, deck, master on main level, covered porch, corner lot, separate living and dining room, no pets over 30 lbs,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
102 Meadow Lane
102 Meadow Ln, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
These are a MUST see. When you walk into this beautifully built town home you will see all the space there is. The living room and kitchen are open to each other which is great for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
221 Treeline Drive
221 Tree Line Dr, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*** CLEAN TOWNHOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM FT CAMPBELL *** This great town home offers 1100 square feet of living space. Features include 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1006 Bush Ave
1006 Bush Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a nice fenced in yard. Spacious living-room and master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Updated counter tops and tubs.

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Carol Dr
1212 Carol Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1053 sqft
1212 Carol Dr Available 11/08/19 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Oak Grove - 3 Bed 2 bath, 1053 sqft, carpet & vinyl flooring, deck w/ fenced in yard, dogs allowed upon approval. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5153972)

1 of 19

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1116 Keith Avenue
1116 Keith Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$920
1120 sqft
1116 Keith Avenue Available 10/21/19 Beautiful Ranch Home Close to Post! - Step into this adorable ranch home super close to Fort Campbell! This beauty boasts a large living room with plenty of natural lighting, open eat-in kitchen with tons of
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3392 Pennridge Rd
3392 Pennridge Rd, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
1 car garage, sep utility room, eat in kitchen, ceiling fan, central heat and air, deck

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3414 MELROSE DR
3414 Melrose Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1282 sqft
Conveniently located, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout home with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Nice kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3324 MALLARD DR
3324 Mallard Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1836 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of space. Master bedroom is on main level. 2 tier deck, with fence (chain link) and storage building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
539 Fox Trot Dr
539 Fox Trot Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1035 sqft
Fantastic Home Featuring Spacious Trey Ceiling Living Room with Hardwood Flooring and Galley Style Kitchen with Black Appliances and Adjacent Dining Area. The Master Bedroom Suite Showcases a Full Bathroom and Ample Sized Closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
550 Oakmont Dr
550 Oakmont Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
550 Oakmont Dr Available 08/16/20 Cozy Ranch Home Minutes From Post - Adorable ranch home with tons of space! Enormous living room featuring tray ceilings, eat-in kitchen, and three comfortable bedrooms. Master bedroom offers a full master bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
3582 Southwood Drive
3582 Southwood Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2002 sqft
3582 Southwood Drive- (AVAILABLE 7/1/2020) Fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood convenient to post, shopping and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$776
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
222 Millstone Cir
222 Millstone Circle, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1420 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath right off 101st! Beautiful open living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight! Bright open kitchen with stainless steal appliances! Large privacy fenced in back yard and a deck perfect for entertaining family and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2640 Elkmont Dr
2640 Elkmont Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2074 sqft
Beautiful split level home in a great location! Spacious open floor plan with gorgeous tray ceilings in the master and washer & dryer included.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
976 Garfield Way
976 Garfield Way, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1446 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3136 Brook Hill Dr
3136 Brook Hill Drive, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
LAWN CARE & TRASH INCL! Renovated home in WEST CREEK SCHOOLS!! STUNNING VIEW of creek from BOTH DECKS! Huge BONUS ROOM w/ HALF BATHROOM and CLOSET!! Pest control included. Pet friendly, 2 pet max. $100 non-ref pet deposit, $25 pet rent/pet/mn.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oak Grove, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

