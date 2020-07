Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly dog park

DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue. With quick access to River Road and Whiskey Row, our location is undeniably the best in town for dining and entertainment. For the serious shopper that craves small boutiques or department stores, weve got you covered from Highlands Ave to St. Matthews & Oxmoor Mall.