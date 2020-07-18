All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 PM

913 Eastern Parkway

913 Eastern Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

913 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217
Schnitzelburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 6BD/3BA Single Family homes close to Bellarmine and UofL comes with dishwasher, large front porch, washer and dryer on site, deck off the back of the house, fully fenced in backyard, a 1 car garage, oven and fridge are included.

to view call 502-822-2190 and reference property #

No pets

$2150 Deposit

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
913 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 913 Eastern Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
913 Eastern Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 913 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 913 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 913 Eastern Parkway offers parking.
Does 913 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Eastern Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 913 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 913 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 913 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Eastern Parkway has units with dishwashers.
