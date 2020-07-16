All apartments in Louisville
637 West Florence Avenue

637 West Florence Avenue · (502) 215-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

637 West Florence Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215
Wyandotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this 2 bed room home. Close to 264 E and 264 W. This house is also close to Wyandotte Park and Church Hill downs. This house has new floors, new A/C, new stove, and refinished counters.Also comes with washer and dryer hook ups. Don't miss out on your chance to score this house. Small pets are welcome,they have to be 35 LBS and less fully grown.Pets are allowed! Pets will to be 35lbs or less fully grown. The pet fee will be $200.00 Non-refundable. With an extra $25 per month. Breed/ weight restriction do apply. The rent is $800.00 so is the deposit.
If your pet is approved,it will be a $200 non-refundable fee per pet. Also an additional $25.00 additional per month per pet for rent.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1951

Deposits: $800.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 West Florence Avenue have any available units?
637 West Florence Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 West Florence Avenue have?
Some of 637 West Florence Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 West Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
637 West Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 West Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 West Florence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 637 West Florence Avenue offer parking?
No, 637 West Florence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 637 West Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 West Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 West Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 637 West Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 637 West Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 637 West Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 637 West Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 West Florence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
