637 West Florence Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this 2 bed room home. Close to 264 E and 264 W. This house is also close to Wyandotte Park and Church Hill downs. This house has new floors, new A/C, new stove, and refinished counters.Also comes with washer and dryer hook ups. Don't miss out on your chance to score this house. Small pets are welcome,they have to be 35 LBS and less fully grown.Pets are allowed! Pets will to be 35lbs or less fully grown. The pet fee will be $200.00 Non-refundable. With an extra $25 per month. Breed/ weight restriction do apply. The rent is $800.00 so is the deposit.

If your pet is approved,it will be a $200 non-refundable fee per pet. Also an additional $25.00 additional per month per pet for rent.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1951



Deposits: $800.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.