Louisville, KY
524 S. 5th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

524 S. 5th Street

524 South 5th Street · (502) 425-7368 ext. 250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY 40202
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 S. 5th Street · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
524 S. 5th Street (Downtown Louisville) - Want to schedule a showing at this location? Complete the free pre-application and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/

You will absolutely fall in love with this stylish and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a prime downtown location! This unit comes with everything you need to live comfortably: washer/dryer included, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, storage space, central heat/air, (FREE) off-street parking, additional parking, huge living room (perfect for entertaining), plenty of closet space, outdoor deck area, and much, much more!

In addition to this unit's phenomenal features, you will also enjoy its proximity to downtown Louisville's excellent shopping and dining venues such as: META Bourbon Bar, 4th Street Live, Eight UP (rooftop restaurant), and others. This exclusive listing won't last long, call now and get a more diverse lifestyle in Downtown Louisville!

Having trouble viewing the link above for a pre-application/ virtual showing? Please visit the 4 RENT Louisville website and complete the free "Pre-Application" to have a showing scheduled.

This rental listing is professionally managed by Bill Stout Properties, Inc. and marketed for rental by 4RentLouisille, LLC

(RLNE4090074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 S. 5th Street have any available units?
524 S. 5th Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 S. 5th Street have?
Some of 524 S. 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 S. 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 S. 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 S. 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 S. 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 S. 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 S. 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 524 S. 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 S. 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 S. 5th Street have a pool?
No, 524 S. 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 S. 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 524 S. 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 S. 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 S. 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
