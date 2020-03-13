Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

524 S. 5th Street (Downtown Louisville) - Want to schedule a showing at this location? Complete the free pre-application and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.net/apply-here/



You will absolutely fall in love with this stylish and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a prime downtown location! This unit comes with everything you need to live comfortably: washer/dryer included, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, storage space, central heat/air, (FREE) off-street parking, additional parking, huge living room (perfect for entertaining), plenty of closet space, outdoor deck area, and much, much more!



In addition to this unit's phenomenal features, you will also enjoy its proximity to downtown Louisville's excellent shopping and dining venues such as: META Bourbon Bar, 4th Street Live, Eight UP (rooftop restaurant), and others. This exclusive listing won't last long, call now and get a more diverse lifestyle in Downtown Louisville!



Having trouble viewing the link above for a pre-application/ virtual showing? Please visit the 4 RENT Louisville website and complete the free "Pre-Application" to have a showing scheduled.



This rental listing is professionally managed by Bill Stout Properties, Inc. and marketed for rental by 4RentLouisille, LLC



