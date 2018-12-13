517 Heywood Avenue

Amenities

This 2BD/1BA Single Family Home located close to Taylor Blvd comes with new paint and flooring throughout, washer and dryer hookups, oven and fridge included. Tenant pay all utilities.



$795 Deposit



Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy



Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.