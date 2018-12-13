All apartments in Louisville
517 Heywood Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:04 PM

517 Heywood Avenue

517 Heywood Avenue · (502) 822-2190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 Heywood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40208
South Louisville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1029 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This 2BD/1BA Single Family Home located close to Taylor Blvd comes with new paint and flooring throughout, washer and dryer hookups, oven and fridge included. Tenant pay all utilities.

$795 Deposit

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Heywood Avenue have any available units?
517 Heywood Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 517 Heywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 Heywood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Heywood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 517 Heywood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 517 Heywood Avenue offer parking?
No, 517 Heywood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 517 Heywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Heywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Heywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 517 Heywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 517 Heywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 Heywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Heywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Heywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Heywood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Heywood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
