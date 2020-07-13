Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry internet access parking cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

At Maple Brook...everything you need is in the neighborhood. Call us today and schedule a tour of our lushly landscaped community. Be sure and ask about our current leasing special! Located in Louisville's thriving East End. Maple Brook Apartments offer convenient and casual living within minutes of stores, restaurants, service businesses and interstate access. Maple Brook's one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed to accommodate the needs of contemporary lifestyles with features such as spacious walk-in closets, GE appliances and wiring for high-speed internet and multiple phone lines. In addition, residents will have access to an on-site fitness center and 24-hour laundry facilities. Our staff is available 24-hours a day to handle emergency maintenance concerns, giving you more time to relax and enjoy your life. For a great location and comfortable lifestyle, we invite you to become a part of the Maple Brook Apartment Home Community.