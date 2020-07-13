All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

Maple Brook Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
11507 Maple Brook Dr · (502) 892-0469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ASK US ABOUT OUR PREFERRED EMPLOYER DISCOUNT ($125 value)!
Location

11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY 40241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08-201 · Avail. Jul 19

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 09-103 · Avail. Jul 15

$961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-201 · Avail. Aug 8

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 04-204 · Avail. Sep 4

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Brook Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
internet access
parking
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
At Maple Brook...everything you need is in the neighborhood. Call us today and schedule a tour of our lushly landscaped community. Be sure and ask about our current leasing special! Located in Louisville's thriving East End. Maple Brook Apartments offer convenient and casual living within minutes of stores, restaurants, service businesses and interstate access. Maple Brook's one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed to accommodate the needs of contemporary lifestyles with features such as spacious walk-in closets, GE appliances and wiring for high-speed internet and multiple phone lines. In addition, residents will have access to an on-site fitness center and 24-hour laundry facilities. Our staff is available 24-hours a day to handle emergency maintenance concerns, giving you more time to relax and enjoy your life. For a great location and comfortable lifestyle, we invite you to become a part of the Maple Brook Apartment Home Community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1) Bedroom / $300 (2) Bedroom / $400 (3) Bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets max
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Please call community for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Maple Brook Apartments have any available units?
Maple Brook Apartments has 4 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Brook Apartments have?
Some of Maple Brook Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Brook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Brook Apartments is offering the following rent specials: ASK US ABOUT OUR PREFERRED EMPLOYER DISCOUNT ($125 value)!
Is Maple Brook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Brook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Maple Brook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Maple Brook Apartments offers parking.
Does Maple Brook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Brook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Brook Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Maple Brook Apartments has a pool.
Does Maple Brook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Maple Brook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Brook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Brook Apartments has units with dishwashers.

