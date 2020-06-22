All apartments in Louisville
2915 Yorkshire Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2915 Yorkshire Blvd

2915 Yorkshire Boulevard · (502) 938-2576
Location

2915 Yorkshire Boulevard, Louisville, KY 40220
Hikes Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Cozy House | Suburban | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300401

*AVAILABLE 09/01/2020*
NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out & let's discuss!

Our charming house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an open layout. Our home is clean and very well maintained offering lots of natural light. Additional highlights include: a dream kitchen with an island and breakfast bar featuring a gas/convection stove, huge picture window in living room, long & double wide driveway, large level fenced yard for games and privacy, and large covered deck!

The first floor has a great open floor plan that allows family and friends to enjoy themselves from the kitchen, dining room, or living room.The first floor also has one full bathroom, washer and dryer, and two bedrooms each with a queen bed.

The 2nd floor has a full bathroom and two bedrooms. The bedroom to the left has a king sized bed. The bedroom to the right is cozy with a queen bed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300401
Property Id 300401

(RLNE5856451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Yorkshire Blvd have any available units?
2915 Yorkshire Blvd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Yorkshire Blvd have?
Some of 2915 Yorkshire Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Yorkshire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Yorkshire Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Yorkshire Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Yorkshire Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2915 Yorkshire Blvd offer parking?
No, 2915 Yorkshire Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2915 Yorkshire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 Yorkshire Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Yorkshire Blvd have a pool?
No, 2915 Yorkshire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Yorkshire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2915 Yorkshire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Yorkshire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Yorkshire Blvd has units with dishwashers.
