2915 Yorkshire Blvd

NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out & let's discuss!



Our charming house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an open layout. Our home is clean and very well maintained offering lots of natural light. Additional highlights include: a dream kitchen with an island and breakfast bar featuring a gas/convection stove, huge picture window in living room, long & double wide driveway, large level fenced yard for games and privacy, and large covered deck!



The first floor has a great open floor plan that allows family and friends to enjoy themselves from the kitchen, dining room, or living room.The first floor also has one full bathroom, washer and dryer, and two bedrooms each with a queen bed.



The 2nd floor has a full bathroom and two bedrooms. The bedroom to the left has a king sized bed. The bedroom to the right is cozy with a queen bed.

