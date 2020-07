Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rental Houses, 2208 Garland Ave., Louisville, KY 40211 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Take a look at this fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the west end of Louisville. This home has been completely redone. Fenced in back yard with storage and a covered patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location. Close to Shawnee Expressway, bus line, and shopping. Get your app in now before it's gone!



