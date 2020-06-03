All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2069 S Preston St

2069 South Preston Street · (502) 938-2576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2069 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY 40217
Merriwether

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 08/01/20 2069 S Preston St - AVAILABLE 07/01/2020 - Property Id: 268065

*AVAILABLE 07/01/2020*
NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a month to month rental. Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!

What is better than a little Rock n' Roll?! This one-of-a-kind space is in the heart of Louisville's thriving music scene. Directly across the street from one of the most sought after venues in the city, you are sure to find something fun to do. This four bedroom, two bathroom home is perfect for groups of all genres. Featuring unique art and local touches, you will not want to miss out on staying in the Rock n' Roll Airbnb.

This stylish and unique 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has been updated to feature all the modern amenities you expect in a top-notch Airbnb. Bringing that local Louisville feel all while mixing in that Rock n' Roll charm, this is a place you will come back to time and time again.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268065
Property Id 268065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 S Preston St have any available units?
2069 S Preston St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2069 S Preston St have?
Some of 2069 S Preston St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 S Preston St currently offering any rent specials?
2069 S Preston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 S Preston St pet-friendly?
No, 2069 S Preston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 2069 S Preston St offer parking?
No, 2069 S Preston St does not offer parking.
Does 2069 S Preston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2069 S Preston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 S Preston St have a pool?
No, 2069 S Preston St does not have a pool.
Does 2069 S Preston St have accessible units?
No, 2069 S Preston St does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 S Preston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2069 S Preston St has units with dishwashers.
