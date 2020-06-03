Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 08/01/20 2069 S Preston St - AVAILABLE 07/01/2020 - Property Id: 268065



*AVAILABLE 07/01/2020*

NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a month to month rental. Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out and let's discuss!



What is better than a little Rock n' Roll?! This one-of-a-kind space is in the heart of Louisville's thriving music scene. Directly across the street from one of the most sought after venues in the city, you are sure to find something fun to do. This four bedroom, two bathroom home is perfect for groups of all genres. Featuring unique art and local touches, you will not want to miss out on staying in the Rock n' Roll Airbnb.



This stylish and unique 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has been updated to feature all the modern amenities you expect in a top-notch Airbnb. Bringing that local Louisville feel all while mixing in that Rock n' Roll charm, this is a place you will come back to time and time again.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268065

Property Id 268065



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832624)