Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This apartment has been beautifully restored and updated with modern finishes and many custom features. OFF STREET PARKING PROVIDED. Open concept living and kitchen area with hardwood floors. Custom designer kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Living room has plenty of natural light and a decorative fireplace. Bedroom features exposed brick, decorative fireplace and can accommodate a king size bed. Full bath has frameless glass shower as well as a custom vanity with granite counter top. Washer and Dryer are provided. Secured entry with video. One pet allowed (restrictions and fees apply). Pets allowed (restrictions apply) with a $300 deposit and $50/monthly pet fee. Unbeatable location on Frankfort Avenue above the Champagnery at Architype Gallery