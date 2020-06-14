All apartments in Louisville
1604 Woodluck Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

1604 Woodluck Avenue

1604 Woodluck Avenue · (502) 459-7070
Location

1604 Woodluck Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205
Bowman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1604 Woodluck Avenue · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous, Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home - This gorgeous, remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home conveniently located off of Dutchmans Lane. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an extra large master suite, fully renovated eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, gas cook top, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, hardwood floors and tile throughout, an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups and tons of storage space, carport and huge fenced in back yard! This great home is centrally located near restaurants, shopping, and more!

No Smoking, Pets Considered

(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)

(RLNE2896114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Woodluck Avenue have any available units?
1604 Woodluck Avenue has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Woodluck Avenue have?
Some of 1604 Woodluck Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Woodluck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Woodluck Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Woodluck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Woodluck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1604 Woodluck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Woodluck Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1604 Woodluck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Woodluck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Woodluck Avenue have a pool?
No, 1604 Woodluck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Woodluck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1604 Woodluck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Woodluck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Woodluck Avenue has units with dishwashers.
