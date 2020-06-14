1604 Woodluck Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous, Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home - This gorgeous, remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home conveniently located off of Dutchmans Lane. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an extra large master suite, fully renovated eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, gas cook top, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, hardwood floors and tile throughout, an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups and tons of storage space, carport and huge fenced in back yard! This great home is centrally located near restaurants, shopping, and more!



No Smoking, Pets Considered



(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)



(RLNE2896114)