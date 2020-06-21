All apartments in Louisville
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:52 AM

1511 Wurtele Ave

1511 Wurtele Avenue · (502) 876-7518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1511 Wurtele Avenue, Louisville, KY 40208
Taylor Berry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house features eat in kitchen with new tile, new tile in the bathroom, hardwood flooring in other rooms, and unfinished basement. In the back there's even more storage with a large 1 car garage and an additional storage building in fenced back yard. Central AC, Forced Air Heating, No AppliancesFreshly painted/New Flooring3 Bedroom/1 BathRent $925Deposit $925No Pets/No Section 8>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).If the income level is based more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Wurtele Ave have any available units?
1511 Wurtele Ave has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Wurtele Ave have?
Some of 1511 Wurtele Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Wurtele Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Wurtele Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Wurtele Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Wurtele Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1511 Wurtele Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Wurtele Ave does offer parking.
Does 1511 Wurtele Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Wurtele Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Wurtele Ave have a pool?
No, 1511 Wurtele Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Wurtele Ave have accessible units?
No, 1511 Wurtele Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Wurtele Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Wurtele Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
