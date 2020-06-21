1511 Wurtele Ave

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house features eat in kitchen with new tile, new tile in the bathroom, hardwood flooring in other rooms, and unfinished basement. In the back there's even more storage with a large 1 car garage and an additional storage building in fenced back yard. Central AC, Forced Air Heating, No AppliancesFreshly painted/New Flooring3 Bedroom/1 BathRent $925Deposit $925No Pets/No Section 8>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).If the income level is based more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.