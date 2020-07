Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly business center dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe media room pool table shuffle board tennis court

Welcome home to premium apartment living in Lexington, KY. Offering a selection of one and two bedroom floor plans, Pinebrook Apartments has the perfect layout for you. Ranging from 700 to 950 square feet, our incredibly spacious floor plans are ideal for you and your pets in our pet friendly community. Several of our homes are move-in ready with the living convenience of washers and dryers hookups. Feel right at home in kitchens fully equipped with modern appliances. Enjoy a breath of fresh air and a place to relax on cozy balconies overlooking various nearby parks. Call to schedule a personal tour today.