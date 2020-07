Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage media room conference room hot tub internet access internet cafe

Forty57 Apartments offers some of the finest one, two and three bedroom apartments Lexington, KY has to offer. Enjoy community amenities including a refreshing wading pool and infinity pool, a self-serve car wash, a 24-hour fitness center, a movie theater and so much more! Your beautiful new pet-friendly apartment includes a gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops with stone backsplash and walk-in closets.



Your new apartment in Lexington is tucked away in a quiet, secluded residential area, while still being just minutes from downtown Lexington, the University of Kentucky and a variety of great shops, restaurants, theaters and museums. Forty57 is in the outstanding Fayette County School District and is near several area parks. Call or visit today to learn more about how you can call Forty57 home.



