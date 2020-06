Amenities

AVAILABLE in April 2020: Great 1st FLOOR condo with a patio and courtyard. Owners/Tenants love being on the first floor for easy access in and out of the building. Perfect space to make your own with all appliances including washer/dryer. Tenant only pays for Electric, Cable, and Internet. Comes with ONE parking spot in the covered secured parking garage. This unit is privately owned and managed by a local REALTOR who has good relationships at Center Court.