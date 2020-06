Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 1 level living in the quiet gated community @ Magnolia Run. Enjoy the privacy & security of this community as well as a pool, clubhouse and work out facility. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home hosts a very large eat in kitchen with a granite bar top for extra seating as well as a suite of stainless steel appliances. Dining room could be used as a home office or playroom. Washer & dryer are included with this unit housed in a full sized laundry room. The Master bedroom suite includes a huge walk-in closet & the bathroom has a relaxing jacuzzi tub & seperate stand up shower. This home also contains a bright window lined, ceramic tiled sunroom. Keep your car nice & cozy warm with an attached 2 car garage that opens into the kitchen area. This amazing property will not be on the market long Call Shelly Walls to book your private showing today