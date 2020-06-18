All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 415 Pyke Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
415 Pyke Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

415 Pyke Road

415 Pyke Road · (859) 455-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY 40504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Pyke Road · Avail. Jul 29

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard. This house features hardwood flooring throughout, washer/dryer and all appliances included, and character touches you rarely find in student rentals. Walk to campus, downtown, restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out! Let WMP become your next home away from home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3649611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Pyke Road have any available units?
415 Pyke Road has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
Is 415 Pyke Road currently offering any rent specials?
415 Pyke Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Pyke Road pet-friendly?
No, 415 Pyke Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 415 Pyke Road offer parking?
Yes, 415 Pyke Road does offer parking.
Does 415 Pyke Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Pyke Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Pyke Road have a pool?
No, 415 Pyke Road does not have a pool.
Does 415 Pyke Road have accessible units?
No, 415 Pyke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Pyke Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Pyke Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Pyke Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Pyke Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 415 Pyke Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court
Lexington, KY 40504
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St
Lexington, KY 40509

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity