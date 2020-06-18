Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard. This house features hardwood flooring throughout, washer/dryer and all appliances included, and character touches you rarely find in student rentals. Walk to campus, downtown, restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out! Let WMP become your next home away from home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3649611)