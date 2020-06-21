4031 mooncoin way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities guest suite

Available 08/01/20 A beautiful two story home in South Lexington - Property Id: 297012



The Highland, a traditional two story home with an upstairs master and the flexibility of a first floor guest suite, also offered as a study option. Second floor includes the master suite and two bedrooms, plus a loft that can be configured as a fourth bedroom. Plan features include a recessed covered entry, covered patio, two story foyer, and an open layout in the main living areas. Kitchen includes a pocket office, barrel style island with dining area, and pantry. Spacious breakfast area connects the kitchen to the over-sized family room, all overlooking the fully fenced rear yard with a wealth of windows. The master suite has a trey ceiling, and bedrooms 2 and 3 have modified vaulted ceilings. The master bath offers a 7' dual vanity, 5' garden tub, and 4' shower, with a linen closet in the commode enclosure and access to the over-sized closet with his/hers areas. The upstairs utility room includes a built-in folding area.The rent includes regular lawn maintenance and pest control.

