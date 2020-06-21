All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like
4031 mooncoin way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
4031 mooncoin way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4031 mooncoin way

4031 Mooncoin Way · (732) 668-4203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4031 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY 40515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2800 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
guest suite
Available 08/01/20 A beautiful two story home in South Lexington - Property Id: 297012

The Highland, a traditional two story home with an upstairs master and the flexibility of a first floor guest suite, also offered as a study option. Second floor includes the master suite and two bedrooms, plus a loft that can be configured as a fourth bedroom. Plan features include a recessed covered entry, covered patio, two story foyer, and an open layout in the main living areas. Kitchen includes a pocket office, barrel style island with dining area, and pantry. Spacious breakfast area connects the kitchen to the over-sized family room, all overlooking the fully fenced rear yard with a wealth of windows. The master suite has a trey ceiling, and bedrooms 2 and 3 have modified vaulted ceilings. The master bath offers a 7' dual vanity, 5' garden tub, and 4' shower, with a linen closet in the commode enclosure and access to the over-sized closet with his/hers areas. The upstairs utility room includes a built-in folding area.The rent includes regular lawn maintenance and pest control.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297012
Property Id 297012

(RLNE5843604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4031 mooncoin way have any available units?
4031 mooncoin way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 mooncoin way have?
Some of 4031 mooncoin way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 mooncoin way currently offering any rent specials?
4031 mooncoin way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 mooncoin way pet-friendly?
No, 4031 mooncoin way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 4031 mooncoin way offer parking?
No, 4031 mooncoin way does not offer parking.
Does 4031 mooncoin way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 mooncoin way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 mooncoin way have a pool?
No, 4031 mooncoin way does not have a pool.
Does 4031 mooncoin way have accessible units?
No, 4031 mooncoin way does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 mooncoin way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 mooncoin way has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street
Lexington, KY 29720
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd
Lexington, KY 40517
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir
Lexington, KY 40517
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr
Lexington, KY 40517

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 BedroomsLexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly ApartmentsLexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KYNicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KYWinchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGaineswayGarden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of KentuckyGeorgetown CollegeGateway Community and Technical College