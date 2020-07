Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog grooming area dog park fire pit hot tub putting green roommate matching

The Fairways at Hartland is thoughtfully placed by the beautiful Crosswinds Golf Course and located in the desirable Hartland area. We offer spacious, affordable one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer and dryer connections. Newly redesigned homes also available. When you join this well established community you will also enjoy a refreshing pool, fitness center, free tanning, picnic area and much more. Come home to The Fairways at Hartland.