Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

1713 Johnson Street Available 09/01/20 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR WKU - 2 bedroom one bath home available September 2020 near Western Ky University ! Refrigerator, stove included ; also has a washer/dryer hookup area separate just off the kitchen ; we do not supply the washer and dryer. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Tenant pays all utilities . For more information please text us at : 270-780-4663



