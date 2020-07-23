Amenities
4510 S. Osage - Property Id: 321559
4510 S. Osage
Wichita,KS
Rent: $725.00
?Deposit: $600.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Resident pays gas, electricity, water, trash, and lawncare.
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Stainless Steel refrigerator, range, and dishwasher.
W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Laminate
Parking: 1 car attached garage
Availability:
?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Beautifully updated home, like new throughout, new flooring, new appliances, new Hvac, and new windows to boot!
?
External features: Fenced in yard with a nice sized shed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4510-s.-osage-wichita-ks/321559
Property Id 321559
(RLNE5961908)