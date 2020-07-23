All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:31 AM

4510 S. Osage

4510 South Osage Street · (316) 263-8110
Location

4510 South Osage Street, Wichita, KS 67217
South Seneca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $725 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4510 S. Osage - Property Id: 321559

4510 S. Osage
Wichita,KS
Rent: $725.00

?Deposit: $600.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Resident pays gas, electricity, water, trash, and lawncare.

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Stainless Steel refrigerator, range, and dishwasher.

W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: Laminate

Parking: 1 car attached garage
Availability:

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Beautifully updated home, like new throughout, new flooring, new appliances, new Hvac, and new windows to boot!
?
External features: Fenced in yard with a nice sized shed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4510-s.-osage-wichita-ks/321559
Property Id 321559

(RLNE5961908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 S. Osage have any available units?
4510 S. Osage has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 S. Osage have?
Some of 4510 S. Osage's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 S. Osage currently offering any rent specials?
4510 S. Osage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 S. Osage pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 S. Osage is pet friendly.
Does 4510 S. Osage offer parking?
Yes, 4510 S. Osage offers parking.
Does 4510 S. Osage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 S. Osage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 S. Osage have a pool?
No, 4510 S. Osage does not have a pool.
Does 4510 S. Osage have accessible units?
No, 4510 S. Osage does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 S. Osage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 S. Osage has units with dishwashers.
