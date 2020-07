Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Nice 3 bdrm home in SW area - Property Id: 16719



Call or text 785-640-5470 to schedule a viewing



Spacious ranch home in desirable SW Neighborhood. Enjoy a large back yard, attached garage with auto door opener. Hardwood floors, tile and new carpet. Home is well insulated with new windows and siding. Won't last long

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5701-sw-avalon-lane-topeka-ks/16719

No Dogs Allowed



