3348 SW Kirklawn Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3348 SW Kirklawn Ave

3348 Southwest Kirklawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3348 Southwest Kirklawn Avenue, Topeka, KS 66611
Likins Foster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 2nd full month - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Don't pass this one up, as it is ready for immediate move in upon 01/05/2020. Carpeted bedrooms with tile flooring in the living room and kitchen. This huge back yard with mature trees for shade for those family get togethers and watching the kids playing kick ball. Who could ask for a better location? Just off the beating traffic of Topeka Blvd, close to all shopping and eateries. Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com

(RLNE4192354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave have any available units?
3348 SW Kirklawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topeka, KS.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave have?
Some of 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3348 SW Kirklawn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave does offer parking.
Does 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave have a pool?
No, 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3348 SW Kirklawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
