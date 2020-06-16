3348 SW Kirklawn Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 2nd full month - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Don't pass this one up, as it is ready for immediate move in upon 01/05/2020. Carpeted bedrooms with tile flooring in the living room and kitchen. This huge back yard with mature trees for shade for those family get togethers and watching the kids playing kick ball. Who could ask for a better location? Just off the beating traffic of Topeka Blvd, close to all shopping and eateries. Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com



(RLNE4192354)