2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F

This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist.



Looking for an updated one bedroom apartment? Look no further than this amazing space in the Briarwood Apartments complex. Located in a beautiful neighborhood off of MacVicar you will find this completely updated one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Featuring new flooring throughout, secured entry to the building, community swimming pool, shared laundry just steps away (in the building!), large bedroom, huge vanity in the bathroom, and so much more. Call us today for a showing at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com



*****Pictures may differ per unit****



No Pets Allowed



