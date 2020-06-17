All apartments in Topeka
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F

2324 Southwest Briarwood Plaza · (785) 806-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2324 Southwest Briarwood Plaza, Topeka, KS 66611
South/Southeast 1

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $525 · Avail. now

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist.

Looking for an updated one bedroom apartment? Look no further than this amazing space in the Briarwood Apartments complex. Located in a beautiful neighborhood off of MacVicar you will find this completely updated one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Featuring new flooring throughout, secured entry to the building, community swimming pool, shared laundry just steps away (in the building!), large bedroom, huge vanity in the bathroom, and so much more. Call us today for a showing at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com

*****Pictures may differ per unit****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4795161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F have any available units?
2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F have?
Some of 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F currently offering any rent specials?
2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F pet-friendly?
No, 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topeka.
Does 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F offer parking?
Yes, 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F does offer parking.
Does 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F have a pool?
Yes, 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F has a pool.
Does 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F have accessible units?
No, 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F does not have units with dishwashers.
