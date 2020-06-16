218 SE 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Peaceful, maintenance free living with the sights and sounds of downtown just minutes from your own front porch! Just a short walk away from the Capitol Building, this affordable studio apartment is fully furnished and ready for move-in! Enjoy the charm of the original hardwood floors and wood work throughout. Cozy built-in's in the closet with updated tile and paint in the kitchen and bathroom. Comes furnished with kitchen appliances as well as bed, living room furniture and curtains. All furnishing stay in unit and will not be removed.



At this price, this great find will be gone soon! Contact our office today to schedule your tour! Call 785.806.3305 or email info@leasebpm.com to schedule your tour!



****Photos may differ per unit*******



No Pets Allowed



