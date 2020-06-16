All apartments in Topeka
Find more places like 218 SE 9th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topeka, KS
/
218 SE 9th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

218 SE 9th St

218 Southeast 9th Street · (785) 806-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Topeka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

218 Southeast 9th Street, Topeka, KS 66612
Downtown Topeka

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $450 · Avail. now

$450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Peaceful, maintenance free living with the sights and sounds of downtown just minutes from your own front porch! Just a short walk away from the Capitol Building, this affordable studio apartment is fully furnished and ready for move-in! Enjoy the charm of the original hardwood floors and wood work throughout. Cozy built-in's in the closet with updated tile and paint in the kitchen and bathroom. Comes furnished with kitchen appliances as well as bed, living room furniture and curtains. All furnishing stay in unit and will not be removed.

At this price, this great find will be gone soon! Contact our office today to schedule your tour! Call 785.806.3305 or email info@leasebpm.com to schedule your tour!

****Photos may differ per unit*******

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3804291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 SE 9th St have any available units?
218 SE 9th St has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 SE 9th St have?
Some of 218 SE 9th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 SE 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
218 SE 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 SE 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 218 SE 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topeka.
Does 218 SE 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 218 SE 9th St does offer parking.
Does 218 SE 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 SE 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 SE 9th St have a pool?
No, 218 SE 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 218 SE 9th St have accessible units?
No, 218 SE 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 SE 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 SE 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 218 SE 9th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr
Topeka, KS 66606
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66606
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd
Topeka, KS 66611
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St
Topeka, KS 66614
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr
Topeka, KS 66609
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln
Topeka, KS 66614
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine
Topeka, KS 66614
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave
Topeka, KS 66606

Similar Pages

Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 Bedrooms
Topeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Dog Friendly Apartments
Topeka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KS
Leavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1
West Southwest 2
Central Topeka 2

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of Technology
Emporia State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity