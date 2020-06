Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to Potwin available April 1st. Don't miss this quaint home complete with small fenced in yard and detached storage area. Newer paint throughout and updated kitchen with appliances. Washer/dyer hook-ups in the unfinished basement. Updated bathroom with original hardwood features throughout.



Call our office at 785-806-3305 or email info@leasebpm.com to schedule your private tour today between 9am and 4:45pm Tuesday through Friday.



(RLNE3824391)