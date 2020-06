Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

In a quiet neighborhood just around the corner from Gage Blvd you will find this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring large bedrooms, updated bathroom, large sun room, separate laundry room, and attached one-car garage...this is the perfect starter home! Call us today for a private showing at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com



(RLNE4842198)