Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take a look at this gem! 785.806.3305



(RLNE5047489)