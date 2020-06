Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/07/20 Just a short walk from Gwendolyn Brooks Park, Walmart, and other great shopping, you won't want to miss out on this newly updated home! With brand new beautiful flooring throughout, a large kitchen, bonus room/bedroom, and tons of natural light, this home is perfect for you! Call us today to schedule your showing before this home is gone! 785.806.3305



(RLNE4541932)