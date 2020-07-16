7610 McCoy Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, take in this Shawnee townhome with easy access to major highways!

A 3bd/2bth with 1 car garage!

The upper level hosts your family and friends with a sprawling living room, open dining space and functional kitchen! 4 appliance package provided with a fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave.

The large master bedroom with have you sold ~ tons of square footage with the attached master bath featuring a tub to soak in and a walk-in shower.

The lower level houses the other 2 bedrooms and 1 more full bath!

Pre-showings are scheduling now! Fresh carpet will be installed.

Please no pets.

Situated on a quiet cut-de-sac, take in this Shawnee townhome with easy access to major highways!

A 3bd/2bth with 1 car garage!

The upper level hosts your family and friends with a sprawling living room, open dining space and functional kitchen! 4 appliance package provided with a fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave.

The large master bedroom with have you sold ~ tons of square footage with the attached master bath featuring a tub to soak in and a walk-in shower.

The lower level houses the other 2 bedrooms and 1 more full bath!

Pre-showings are scheduling now! Fresh carpet will be installed and updated photos coming soon.

Please no pets ~ $1595 security deposit