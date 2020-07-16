All apartments in Shawnee
7610 McCoy Street - 1
7610 McCoy Street - 1

7610 Mccoy Street · (816) 885-1964
Location

7610 Mccoy Street, Shawnee, KS 66227

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, take in this Shawnee townhome with easy access to major highways!
A 3bd/2bth with 1 car garage!
The upper level hosts your family and friends with a sprawling living room, open dining space and functional kitchen! 4 appliance package provided with a fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave.
The large master bedroom with have you sold ~ tons of square footage with the attached master bath featuring a tub to soak in and a walk-in shower.
The lower level houses the other 2 bedrooms and 1 more full bath!
Pre-showings are scheduling now! Fresh carpet will be installed.
Please no pets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 McCoy Street - 1 have any available units?
7610 McCoy Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 McCoy Street - 1 have?
Some of 7610 McCoy Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 McCoy Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7610 McCoy Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 McCoy Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7610 McCoy Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 7610 McCoy Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7610 McCoy Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 7610 McCoy Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 McCoy Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 McCoy Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 7610 McCoy Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7610 McCoy Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7610 McCoy Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 McCoy Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 McCoy Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
