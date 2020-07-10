7418 Hedge Lane Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8bde97068 ---- Great floor plan! 3 bed 2.5 bath reverse 1.5 story duplex includes a double garage. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Living room/kitchen/master bedroom, master bath, 1/2 bath, laundry room and garages all on main floor! Remaining bedrooms, and Jack-and-Jill bath, plus lots of storage on the lower level. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets plus pantry and all kitchen appliances are provided including the refrigerator. Oversized closets in all three bedrooms. Lawn mowing provided. Photos are of a nearly identical unit, some finishes may vary. AVAILABLE: September 23 LEASE TERM: One or more years SECTION 8: No BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: No LAWN CARE: Provided PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, and age $500 pet deposit $25/mo pet rent for 1 pet, $40 for 2 Pleasesee all our currentlistings on www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35 per adult (non-refundable)