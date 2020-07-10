All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 7418 Hedge Lane Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
7418 Hedge Lane Ter
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7418 Hedge Lane Ter

7418 Hedge Lane Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7418 Hedge Lane Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8bde97068 ---- Great floor plan! 3 bed 2.5 bath reverse 1.5 story duplex includes a double garage. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Living room/kitchen/master bedroom, master bath, 1/2 bath, laundry room and garages all on main floor! Remaining bedrooms, and Jack-and-Jill bath, plus lots of storage on the lower level. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets plus pantry and all kitchen appliances are provided including the refrigerator. Oversized closets in all three bedrooms. Lawn mowing provided. Photos are of a nearly identical unit, some finishes may vary. AVAILABLE: September 23 LEASE TERM: One or more years SECTION 8: No BASEMENT: Unfinished FENCED YARD: No LAWN CARE: Provided PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, and age $500 pet deposit $25/mo pet rent for 1 pet, $40 for 2 Pleasesee all our currentlistings on www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35 per adult (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7418 Hedge Lane Ter have any available units?
7418 Hedge Lane Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7418 Hedge Lane Ter have?
Some of 7418 Hedge Lane Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7418 Hedge Lane Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7418 Hedge Lane Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7418 Hedge Lane Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7418 Hedge Lane Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7418 Hedge Lane Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7418 Hedge Lane Ter offers parking.
Does 7418 Hedge Lane Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7418 Hedge Lane Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7418 Hedge Lane Ter have a pool?
No, 7418 Hedge Lane Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7418 Hedge Lane Ter have accessible units?
No, 7418 Hedge Lane Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7418 Hedge Lane Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7418 Hedge Lane Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct
Shawnee, KS 66203
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St
Shawnee, KS 66217
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Apartments with ParkingShawnee Apartments with Pool
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City